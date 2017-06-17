Matt Hughes’ Manager Offers Positive Update On His Condition

Matt Hughes’ longtime manager manager Mont Cox has a positive update on the UFC star’s condition after he was involved in an accident with an oncoming train in Illinois early yesterday.

Cox told MMA Fighting that he had been talking with Hughes’ brother Mark and doctors are “hopeful and optimistic” about his condition:

“He is awake, but eyes closed,” Cox said. “Can squeeze hands.”

It seems Hughes isn’t out of the woods just yet, but seemingly there is some light at the end of the tunnel for him, his family and friends, and his fans.

MMA was thrown into an upheaval when news came that Hughes was involved in the harrowing accident where his truck was hit by an oncoming train as it crossed the tracks at approximately 10:45 in the morning. A few specific details of the crash were released per The State Journal-Register, and the Illinois State Police further elaborated on the crash by describing that Hughes had approached a “railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks” in the truck. The truck crossed the tracks “directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck.”

The 43-year-old former UFC welterweight champion was then airlifted to nearby HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, and they issued an official press release Friday evening:

“Raymond, Illinois – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are currently investigating a serious injury crash on Beelers Trail in Montgomery County. “At approximately 10:45 a.m. a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Beelers Trail approaching a railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks. The driver of the truck crossed the railroad tracks directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck. “The driver of the truck, Matt Hughes, age 43 of Hillsboro, Illinois, was seriously injured. He was transported to a Springfield hospital via Arch Air Medical Services. Officers with the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating the crash. “No further information is available.”

HSHS also released an update later on Twitter:

“SPRINGFIELD–Former UFC fighter and Hillsboro native Matt Hughes was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in the noon hour on Friday, June 16, 2017. The HSHS St. John’s Regional Trauma Team stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery. “Hughes’ family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers”

So while the MMA world awaits a hopeful recovery from the hard-charging 170-pound legend, the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit are actively investigating the root cause of the crash and details surrounding it, but have released no further updates as of this morning.