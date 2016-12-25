Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson Interim Title Bout Rumored For UFC 209

The next UFC lightweight title bout is rumored to be set for March’s UFC 209, and once again it could be an interim with current 155-pound champion Conor McGregor on the sidelines to welcome his first child.

This morning Bloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan reported that Russian news outlet investia.ru was reporting undefeated Russian star Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet surging rival Tony Ferguson for the interim title:

Respected Russian outlet @izvestia_ru is reporting that Khabib vs. Ferguson is a done deal to headline UFC 209. Says UFC will announce soon. — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 25, 2016

For those asking, @izvestia_ru article also claims the expected UFC 209 headliner between Khabib and Ferguson will be for interim LW title — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 25, 2016

The bout makes sense considering the current status of the champion, as “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy” have been oft-scheduled to face one another before, most recently at April’s UFC on FOX 19 before Ferguson was forced out with an injury. The feared Dagestani grappler returned from a lengthy injury layoff of his own to defeat late replacement Darrell Horcher at the event before dominating top-ranked Michael Johnson at November’s UFC 205.

Ferguson, meanwhile, has been on an absolute tear as of late, imitating Max Holloway’s recent run to merely an interim title shot by winning nine straight fights, the latest an exciting decision win over former champ Rafael dos Anjos at November’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF): Latin America 3 Finale. Rising to the top after winning TUF 13 as a member of Brock Lesnar’s team in 2011, Ferguson has often mixed it up with both Nurmagomedov and the media as of late.

Dana White has teased a UFC event in Russia recently, but it would seem that could be some time away with Nurmagomedov rumored to be facing Ferguson for the interim belt in Vegas this March.