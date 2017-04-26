Graphic Image: Mickey Gall Reveals Huge Cut That Almost Ruined CM Punk Fight

After two straight submission wins over Sage Northcutt and CM Punk, rising UFC welterweight Mickey Gall looks to have a bright future ahead of him as one of MMA’s best potential self-promoters.

But all of that almost didn’t happen, as Gall revealed his bout with the debuting Punk (real name Phillip Brooks) almost didn’t happen at last September’s UFC 203 from Cleveland, Ohio, due to this absolutely gruesome cut he suffered from an accidental headbutt in training. It was so bad that it required 21 stitches and his doctor warned him not to fight for six months, orders he clearly didn’t follow. Check it out from his official Instagram account:

Yikes. We see large cuts in MMA all the time, but that’s one of those where it looks like you can almost see into the fighter’s brain.

As he detailed, Gall not only fought three weeks after the cut was stitched up, but he also made a quick turnaround to fight twice in only two thirds of his doctor’s recommended return time when he called out fellow touted prospect Sage Northcutt for a December bout at UFC on FOX 22.

He won the fight by submitting the highly hyped but under-delivering ‘Super’ Sage, and as he said, two superstars were whooped while one was (perhaps) born.