Zuffa Boxing’s Debut Has Been Announced And Fans Are Underwhelmed

Dana White’s new Zuffa Boxing league has announced its first standalone event. It takes place on January 23, 2026, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which is operated and owned by TKO Group Holdings.

The event will stream live on Paramount+, under the newly acquired Paramount+ media rights. It is scheduled one day before UFC 324, which is also the promotion’s first numbered card of 2026, and the first on the new streaming platform. Fans, however, were not impressed with the small-scale opening of the Zuffa Boxing league.

Many questioned how the promotion could choose to hold the event at the UFC Apex, which has limited seating capacity and is typically used for fight nights and weigh-ins.

Although the date and venue are finalized, no fighters have been officially announced to date who will be a part of this card. A few of the potential names are Callum Walsh, Jose Valenzuela, Radzhab Butaev, Justin Viloria, Misael Uziel Rodriguez, and Vito Mielnicki Jr., among others.

Rival promoters have already criticized Dana White and TKO executive Nick Khan for not putting enough effort into Zuffa Boxing’s debut card.

Zuffa boxing plans to conduct around 12 events annually on Paramount+ and a couple, or more, superfights per year.

Fans not happy with Zuffa Boxing’s debut at the UFC Apex

Senior Reporter at MMA Fighting, Damon Martin, broke the news about Zuffa Boxing’s debut card. Martin posted on X:

“Zuffa Boxing officially has its debut card scheduled on Jan. 23 with the event being held at the UFC APEX, per the Nevada Athletic Commission. The card will be broadcast on Paramount+. #UFC #Boxing”

Zuffa Boxing officially has its debut card scheduled on Jan. 23 with the event being held at the UFC APEX, per the Nevada Athletic Commission



The card will be broadcast on Paramount+. #UFC #Boxing — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 6, 2026

Netizens were disappointed after noting that Zuffa Boxing’s opening act will be held at the UFC Apex. Several of them critiqued the choice of venue and voiced frustration on X, posting:

“Debuting at the Apex really sets a certain kind of tone.”

“Kid, we’re gonna make you a star. You’ll be fighting in Las Vegas! Whispers (in a warehouse…)”

“Dead on arrival lol”

“Can’t wait to not watch this and never watch it”

Check out some of the reactions below: