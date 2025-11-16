Yuki Yoza Stuns Superlek, Scores Biggest Win of His Career – ONE 173 Highlights

Yuki Yoza scored the biggest win of his career at ONE 173, defeating Superlek in a dominant performance.

It was a kick-heavy battle between Superlek and Yoza as the latter put continuous pressure on his opponent, forcing Superlek’s back against the fence and appearing to have a speed advantage over the former ONE world champion.

Yoza continued to mix up his strikes in the second round, connecting with a clean question-mark kick and showing off his impeccable counterstriking. That trend continued into the third and final round, with Yoza landing an early trip on ‘The Kicking Machine.’

After getting tripped a second time, Superlek started to show signs of frustration.

Yoza landed a pair of stiff lefts as time ticked down. Superlek attempted to respond, but in marching forward, he found himself on the canvas once more after Yoza kicked his legs out from under him. Superlek hit the mat in frustration before returning to his feet and watching the last second tick off the clock.

Official Result: Yuki Yoza def. Superlek via unanimous decision.

Check Out Highlights From Yuki Yoza vs. Superlek at ONE 173:

