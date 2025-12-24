Yoel Romero calls for boxing match against Anderson Silva

Combat sports veteran Yoel Romero has called for a showdown with Anderson Silva in the wake of their respective recent triumphs.

As we know, Yoel Romero is an absolute freak of nature. This is a man who has been competing in combat sports, in some form or another, for around 30 years. Through that time, he has put a real beating on numerous individuals, and has been able to be competitive against just about everyone he has fought. In more ways than one, he is an absolute specimen of a man.

Anderson Silva, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a knockout win over Tyron Woodley that went viral as part of the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva card. Since then, people have been talking about what’s next for him, with some suggesting a trilogy fight with Chris Weidman – but not very many people have been mentioning Yoel Romero.

In a recent interview, Yoel Romero expressed a real interest in squaring off with Anderson Silva in what would be a really fascinating boxing match.

Yoel Romero wants boxing clash with Anderson Silva

“I want every sport and don’t blink because boxing, I’m coming for the boxing,” Romero told The Schmo. “You see what happened? Anderson Silva beat Tyron, but he called the wrong name. He said he wants to fight Weidman. Come on, Silva. Come on, my man. You know I am the man. You need to fight with me. You need to fight me, I need to fight you, let’s do it. Boxing, let’s go Anderson.”

“Amazing [Silva’s win over Woodley], that’s why I want to fight him in boxing,” Romero said. “See you soon, boy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, folks, because if this goes down, it could be one of the most intriguing fights in all of 2026.