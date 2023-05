Surging UFC strawweight contender, Yan Xiaonan may have just booked her first┬átitle outing under the banner of the promotion tonight on the main card of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey — stopping former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade with a spectacular opening round TKO.

Xiaonan, who entered tonight’s Prudential Center main card matchup with former champion, Andrade as the current #6 ranked strawweight contender, added the Brazilian to a prior decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in her premier main event outing under the promotion’s banner.

Attempting to book an all-Chinese strawweight title fight against compatriot, Zhang Weili off the back of tonight’s win against Andrade — Xiaonan stamped her shot at gold with a counter knockout of the former, landing a stunning triumph to extend her winning spree to two fights.

Below, catch the highlights from Yan Xiaonan’s win against Jessica Andrade