Surging UFC strawweight contender, Yan Xiaonan may have just booked her first title outing under the banner of the promotion tonight on the main card of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey — stopping former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade with a spectacular opening round TKO.

Xiaonan, who entered tonight’s Prudential Center main card matchup with former champion, Andrade as the current #6 ranked strawweight contender, added the Brazilian to a prior decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in her premier main event outing under the promotion’s banner.

Attempting to book an all-Chinese strawweight title fight against compatriot, Zhang Weili off the back of tonight’s win against Andrade — Xiaonan stamped her shot at gold with a counter knockout of the former, landing a stunning triumph to extend her winning spree to two fights.

Below, catch the highlights from Yan Xiaonan’s win against Jessica Andrade