Why Is the Trump Family Investing $23 Million in Conor McGregor’s Business?

The Trump family has moved beyond public support for Conor McGregor, becoming a major financial stakeholder in the fighter’s technology venture. Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, eventually trading on the NYSE as MMA.INC, received a $23 million investment commitment from American Ventures, a Trump family investment vehicle, alongside direct participation from Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Family Commits $23 Million to Conor McGregor’s MMA Inc Platform

The deal, structured as a $3 million initial investment with a commitment for up to $20 million in additional share purchases, closed at the end of December 2025 and represents a tangible expansion of the two families’ business relationship.

MMA.INC operates as a diversified technology and engagement platform aimed at converting the estimated 640 million global mixed martial arts fans into active participants. The company’s business units span training software, gym management infrastructure, and content distribution. TrainAlta delivers structured training programs to consumers through gym partnerships, while BJJLink provides software solutions for gym owners managing membership, billing, and performance analytics.

The platform also operates Hype, a marketing tool for coaches and athletes, alongside the news and fighter database MixedMartialArts.com. Recent performance data shows the company achieved 200 percent year-over-year growth in its Warrior Training Program sales, reaching $750,000 in gross sales in the first quarter alone, with expansion across 30 gyms spanning the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

McGregor holds the position of the company’s most prominent investor and serves as a Strategic Advisor alongside Trump Jr. McGregor’s involvement extends beyond equity ownership; he actively promotes the platform’s mission to transform MMA fandom into participation across gyms and training facilities globally. Trump Jr., appointed as Strategic Advisor beginning September 2025, received 1.5 million convertible securities as compensation for his two-year commitment to the role.

In his capacity as a Strategic Advisor, Trump Jr. will leverage his experience with Trump Media and Technology Group and as co-founder of World Liberty Financial to accelerate commercialization of the platform’s combat sports technology.

The investment addresses immediate growth priorities. MMA.INC stated it intends to use the capital to advance platform expansion, build on its Web3 ecosystem strategy, fully activate its partnership with UFC Gym Group, and support rapid adoption of its BJJLink software across gym partners and fighters. The company currently operates across 16 countries with 800 verified gym partners and 530,000 user profiles across its various platforms.

McGregor publicly announced the partnership in September 2025, welcoming Trump Jr. as a “business partner” on social media, citing the opportunity to amplify the company’s message as Trump Jr. joins the venture. This public commitment follows McGregor’s increased visibility within American political circles, including attendance at Trump’s presidential inauguration and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House earlier in 2025.

The UFC has confirmed plans for a White House event on June 14, 2026, commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, with McGregor expressing clear intent to compete on the card.