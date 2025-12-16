Who Is Mel Jarnson? The Actress Playing Cammy in Street Fighter 2026

Thai-Australian actress Mel Jarnson has secured the role of Cammy White in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film, marking a significant moment for both her career and the franchise. The casting announcement came as part of the major reveal at The Game Awards in December 2025, with the film set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026, through Paramount Pictures.

Who is Mel Jarnson?

Jarnson brings a unique international perspective to the project. Born in Bangkok on February 1, 1998, to an Australian mother and Thai father, she spent considerable time across Belgium, Thailand, and India during her childhood before settling in Australia at age 17. This multicultural upbringing equipped her with fluency in French, English, and Thai, providing her with the cultural versatility often required in action cinema. She stands 5’7″ and carries the athletic frame suited for the physical demands of action roles.

Her path to landing Cammy comes through steady work in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in Australian television through the series Harrow in 2019, followed by appearances in Between Two Worlds in 2020. Her breakthrough in film came with Mortal Kombat in 2021, where she portrayed the vampire fighter Nitara, establishing herself as capable in the action-fantasy genre.

She followed this with roles in Blacklight alongside Liam Neeson in 2022 and appearances in several 2024-2025 projects including the horror film Witchboard and television features with NCIS: Sydney. In NCIS: Sydney, she appeared in 2025 as Nova, a pop star character, even performing original songs for the episode.​

Cammy in Street Fighter

Cammy White stands as one of Street Fighter’s most recognizable characters with a complex backstory spanning over three decades of video game canon. She first debuted in Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers in 1993 as one of four new roster additions and quickly became a series staple. Within the game lore, Cammy operates as a British intelligence agent for Delta Red, MI6’s commando task force dedicated to combating global crime syndicates.

The character carries considerable narrative depth, stemming from her past as one of M. Bison’s brainwashed operatives, referred to as “dolls” within the series mythology. This history forms the emotional core of her character, as subsequent games explore her recovery and redemption through the support of her Delta Red team. Her fighting techniques include the Cannon Drill, Cannon Spike, Hooligan Combination, and Spinning Backfist, making her a technical fighter favored by competitive players.

In the 1994 live-action Street Fighter film, Cammy was portrayed by Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue as a British intelligence operative and aide-de-camp to Colonel Guile within the Allied Nations Army. This version simplified her backstory but maintained her role as a capable operative within the military hierarchy.

The Street Fighter film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, follows a star-studded ensemble cast centered on two estranged fighters: Andrew Koji as Ryu and Noah Centineo as Ken Masters. The story, set in 1993, pulls the fighters back into competition when Callina Liang‘s Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. Behind this tournament lies a deadly conspiracy involving M. Bison, played by David Dastmalchian, that forces the fighters to confront both each other and their past demons.

Roman Reigns, known from WWE, portrays Akuma, while Jason Momoa takes on Blanka. Cody Rhodes appears as Guile, 50 Cent as Balrog, and Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim. Orville Peck plays Vega, and Eric André rounds out the roster as Don Sauvage. Plus, UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Interestingly, Jarnson becomes the first actress to appear in both a Mortal Kombat movie and a Street Fighter movie.