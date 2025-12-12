Who Is Callina Liang? The Actress Playing Chun-Li in Street Fighter 2026

Callina Liang has emerged as one of film’s most promising talents, and her casting as Chun-Li in Legendary’s upcoming Street Fighter live-action adaptation marks a significant milestone in her career. The Canadian actress, who made her breakthrough through critically acclaimed work with director Steven Soderbergh, brings a unique combination of acting ability and martial arts training to the iconic fighting game character.

Who Is Callina Liang?

Liang was born in Vancouver and spent her formative years across multiple continents, growing up in Beijing, Sydney, and Singapore before establishing herself in London. While attending school in Singapore, she initially pursued academics on a path toward medicine, but a turning point came when she discovered her passion for acting.

Liang studied Performance at Lasalle College of the Arts and built her early profile as a TikTok content creator during her teenage years. Her transition from social media presence to professional acting began with her television debut in the ITVX teen drama Tell Me Everything in 2022, where she played Mei in the first series which provided her with her first taste of action work, allowing her to perform stunts.

The actor’s film career accelerated in 2024 with two significant releases. She starred in J.C. Lee’s Bad Genius, a Thai production, where she played Lynn, a student who orchestrates an underground cheating operation. That same year, she gained broader recognition through Steven Soderbergh’s psychological horror thriller Presence, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before its theatrical release by Neon in January 2025. In the film, Liang played Chloe Payne, a troubled teenager living in a haunted suburban home, opposite Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Julia Fox.

Martial Arts Experience

Liang’s martial arts training forms a crucial foundation for her Chun-Li casting. She has trained for years in multiple disciplines, specifically Wushu and Silat, giving her legitimate martial arts credibility. Her eagerness to perform her own stunts works well with the physical demands of bringing a video game fighter to the screen. The actor speaks English and Mandarin Chinese fluently.

Chun-Li

Chun-Li stands as one of the most significant characters in gaming history. She became the first female playable character in a fighting game to achieve mainstream recognition when she debuted in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior in 1991. The character was deliberately designed with an exceptionally strong physique to compete visually with the roster of powerful male fighters in the original game, as developers sought to overcome the perceived imbalance of having the sole female character among predominantly male combatants.

Within the Street Fighter narrative, Chun-Li functions as a martial artist and Interpol officer driven by a personal vendetta. Her father, Dorai, known as “legendary legs” for his mastery of kicking techniques, was an officer in the Hong Kong Police Department who trained her initially in Tai Chi before teaching her Hong Quan, a martial arts style emphasizing leg attacks.

After her father’s disappearance at the hands of M. Bison, the villain leading the criminal organization Shadaloo, Chun-Li dedicated herself to martial training and investigation. Her fighting style eventually incorporated blends of Taekwondo and Capoeira alongside her Chinese martial arts foundation, creating a distinctive approach to combat.

Street Fighter Movie 2026

The upcoming Street Fighter film represents a major adaptation effort from Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom, scheduled for release on October 16, 2026. The film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and marks the first project in a three-year alliance between the filmmaker and the studio. The narrative is set in 1993, positioning it around the era when Street Fighter II dominated arcade gaming. Director Kitao Sakurai, known for the comedy Bad Trip, will helm the project.

The film assembled an expansive cast featuring British martial artist Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, 50 Cent as Balrog, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and Olivier Richters as Zangief, among other roles. Principal photography began in August 2025 and wrapped in November 2025. Despite the extensive casting announcements, Legendary and the production team have kept plot specifics confidential, leaving audiences to anticipate how Chun-Li’s core character elements will translate to live-action cinema.

Liang’s selection for this role capitalizes on her legitimate martial arts training for a part designed for action sequences. The combination of her performance experience, language capabilities, and combat training positions her to honor the character’s legacy while introducing Chun-Li to a new generation of audiences.