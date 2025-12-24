What Did Mike Tyson Actually Say About Following a Script Against Jake Paul?

The internet has a habit of creating narratives that outpace reality. A meme making the rounds on Instagram, Facebook, and elsewhere claims Mike Tyson regrets not following his instincts and knocking out Jake Paul, suggesting he was bound by some contractual script. It’s a juicy story, a legend held back from his true potential. But did he actually say this? Not quite.

The Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Script Macro Isn’t Real

Let’s trace where this meme comes from. Hours before Tyson and Paul squared off on November 15, 2024, a fabricated fight script circulated on social media. Someone posted what appeared to be a round-by-round breakdown predicting the entire fight, complete with Paul knocking out Tyson in the fifth round. X (formerly Twitter) even attached a Community Note flagging it as unverified. The script was fake. A similar one had surfaced before Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury in 2023.

Here’s what actually happened: Paul won by unanimous decision over eight full rounds, not the knockout the script predicted. Tyson managed to last the distance despite being 58 years old facing a 27-year-old with obvious speed advantages.

When the dust settled, Tyson’s actual statement was revealing but different from what the meme suggests. He posted: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time.” He emphasized that he’d nearly died in June from an ulcer, underwent eight blood transfusions, lost 25 pounds in the hospital, and fought his way back to health just to step into that ring.

During his post-fight interview, Tyson explained: “I was trying to hurt him a little bit. I was scared he was going to hurt me. I was trying to hurt him, but you know, I did my best.” Not exactly the words of a man forced into a script. He also didn’t make excuses about being contractually prevented from knocking anyone out.​

MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) responded to rigging allegations by calling them “false and unfounded” and reminding everyone that manipulating a sanctioned professional boxing match is illegal in the United States.

The meme isn’t based on a real Tyson quote. That’s internet fiction dressed up as fact.