“We’re much faster than him,” Song Yadong Will Have a Major Speed Advantage Over Sean O’Malley According to Urijah Faber

Song Yadong will have noticeable advantages over Sean O’Malley during their fight this weekend according to a former WEC champion and multiple time UFC title challenger. That combatant in question is Urijah Faber who has been guiding along the career of Yadong with the latter fighting’ Suga’ in the co-main event of UFC 324.

Ahead of their January 24th clash during the sophomore episode of the UFC 324 embedded series as he touched on the machinations of this key bantamweight bout, Faber said,

“Jiu‑jitsu for Song has been a long‑time passion – nine years with our team and he started before then. The stuff that we’ve been working on throughout the years is really coming together and I think he’s got his own flavor to things now. His jiu‑jitsu is high level, his wrestling’s high level, and he’s always been a great striker. That’s what you have to do.” “In order to be the best in the world, you have to get your skill set up to be one of the best in the world anywhere. I think there’s a lot of ways to victory for us. We’re going to be a step ahead, and the biggest factor we’re going to find out in the Octagon is that we’re much faster than him. Song’s fast for anybody – he’s not second best to anyone in the world when it comes to fast‑twitch muscle. This is Song at his best.”

Song Yadong is “One step away from a title shot” with a UFC 324 win

Song Yadong has a big chance to play spoiler to Sean O’Malley’s plans to vault toward a rematch with newly minted UFC bantamweight champ Petr Yan as Yadong looks to insert himself into those title challenger talks. The surging 135 pound contender has been focusing a lot of wrestling and has been refining his judo acumen as well with Justin Flores in San Diego as of late.

This recent work for Yadong has him feeling like he is reaching his peak and a clash with a former divisional kingpin who was able to log a successful defense of the strap in O’Malley would be quite the feather in the former’s cap if if he gets his desired outcome this weekend. In an interview with UFC.com with E. Spencer Kyte regarding his thoughts on this matchup, Song Yadong stated,