Watch: Cherneka Johnson Leaves Little to Imagination with Weigh In Outfit ahead of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Johnson Event

Australian undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson turned heads at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s undercard fight against Canadian challenger Amanda Galle. Johnson, competing at 117 pounds, stepped on the scale in a look that generated immediate buzz across boxing social media – a transparent sports bra paired with a string thong that left little to the imagination.​

The 30-year-old’s choice of attire fits squarely within her established brand. Known by her ring name “Sugar Neekz,” Johnson has carved out a distinct persona in women’s boxing that blends uncompromising skill with an unapologetic approach to presentation. Most Valuable Promotions, Jake Paul’s promotion company which signed Johnson last year, markets her explicitly around this duality, positioning her as someone equally comfortable discussing championship-level boxing and fashion-forward weigh-in moments.

The reaction from the boxing community split predictably along familiar lines. Some viewers engaged with the moment as part of modern combat sports culture, where weigh-in theatrics serve both promotional and personal expression functions. Others questioned whether such choices distract from the legitimacy of women’s boxing as a sport.

Boxing regulations allow commission-approved clothing at weigh-ins, leaving room for individual interpretation. Johnson made weight without controversy and will defend all her belts, the IBF, WBC, and WBO bantamweight titles, against Galle tomorrow night from Miami’s Kaseya Center. Galle, an undefeated Canadian challenger sitting at 12-0-1, represents a legitimate test for the champion. Johnson heads in as a -1000 betting favorite given her 44% knockout percentage against Galle’s 8%.

Netflix’s “Judgment Day” event kicks off Friday, December 19 from Miami’s Kaseya Center with preliminary card starting at 4:45 p.m. ET, featuring four women’s championship fights before the main event. Besides Johnson’s undisputed bantamweight title defense against Amanda Galle, viewers will see Alycia Baumgardner defend her super featherweight belts against Leila Beaudoin, Caroline Dubois challenging for the WBC lightweight title against Camila Panatta, and Yokasta Valle putting her WBC strawweight belt on the line against Yadira Bustillos.

The main card opens at 8 p.m. ET with Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley at cruiserweight before Anthony Joshua steps in to face Jake Paul at heavyweight at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET.​