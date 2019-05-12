Highlights: Warlley Alves Lays Waste To Sergio Moraes

Spread the word!













Warlley Alves just shook things up as the UFC 237 preliminary card rolls on from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Alves met Sergio Moraes in a welterweight contest from the Jeunesse Arena. After three hard-fought rounds, Alves landed a beautiful uppercut on Moraes against the cage. Moraes, who had been taking some big shots beforehand, was rendered unconscious by the blow.

With the victory, Alves earned his first win in nearly a year. As for Moraes, he is now on a two-fight losing streak, not having won since September of 2018. Check out the finish here:

Make sure to follow along with LowKickMMA’s coverage of the UFC 237 preliminary card at this link here.