Explosive Finish! Waldo Cortes-Acosta Knocks Out Derrick Lewis – UFC 324 Highlights

Waldo Cortes-Acosta added another big win to his resume, finishing Derrick Lewis in the second round of their UFC 324 clash.

Derrick Lewis came out spamming kicks high and low as Cortes-Acosta exercised caution early on. In the latter half of the first, Cortes-Acosta caught one of Lewis’ kicks and used it to put ‘The Black Beast’ on the canvas.

Unable to capitalize, Cortes-Acosta allowed Lewis back to his feet. Once upright, both fighters were content to let the final minute of the round run out.

The pace picked up in the second, with Cortes-Acosta utilizing calf kicks and jabs to effectively shut down Lewis’ offense. Just past the three-minute mark of the round, Lewis appeared to slip while dodging a shot from Cortes-Acosta.

With his opponent on the mat, Cortes-Acosta capitalized on the opportunity, swarming Lewis and unleashing a slew of ground strikes that forced the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:14 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis at UFC 324: