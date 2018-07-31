Video: Watch Jose Aldo’s Brutal Calgary TKO In Super Slow-Mo

Longtime former UFC champion Jose Aldo went into his co-main event fight against Jeremy Stephens at last weekend’s (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 from Calgary, Alberta, with tons of questions to answer about his fighting future.

After some early adversity from the hard-hitting “Lil’ Heathen,” he answered them, proving why he is still one of the most dangerous competitors in MMA at 145 pounds. Surviving an attack of vicious uppercuts from Stephens, Aldo rocked the formerly surging veteran with a brutal two-punch combination to the body that debilitated a fighter even as tough as the hard-nosed Stephens. Aldo poured on the ground damage and the ref stepped in to call off the bout.

It was legitimately one of the most impressive stoppages via body shots in MMA history, and also gave Aldo’s previously fading career a huge shot of life at a time when he needed it most. Watch it in super slow-mo in the UFC’s Fight Night Calgary: Fight Motion video here: