Video: The UFC’s Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya Preview Is Awesome

A potential middleweight changing of the guard is set for next month’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Legendary former champ Anderson Silva will take on surging prospect Israel Adesanya in what could be a title eliminator. ‘The Spider’ is no doubt one of the great mixed martial artists to ever set foot in the Octagon. He ruled over 185 pounds with an iron fist, racking up 10 consecutive title defenses.

But those days were long ago, and Silva has fallen on harder times as of late. He’s without a win since February 2017, and even that was a controversial victory over Derek Brunson. Adesanya, by comparison, essentially played with Brunson before finishing him at UFC 230. That was one of his four UFC wins in 2018 thanks to his peerless striking.

Many are picking Adesanya to run through the 43-year-old Silva, but you never know. Either way, the fight promises to be one of the most anticipated of the young year.

Get hyped with the UFC’s thrilling new preview video for the bout here: