KSW 58 went down today in Lodz, Poland. The event marked the promotion’s first show of 2021. Headlining the card was a featherweight title bout with France’s Salahdine Parnasse defending his strap against Brazil’s Daniel Torres.

The undefeated Parnasse came into the bout as bookies’ favorite, but Torres needed less than two minutes to overturn the odds and send Parnasse crashing to the canvas with a right hook.

While not picture-perfect, the shot saw the 26-year-old land on the side of Parnasse’s head, and the Frenchman looked instantly dazed and out of the contest. Torres is now 4-1 under the KSW banner and is riding a three-fight winning streak.

🇧🇷🇦🇹 Daniel Torres shocks the world with this knockout over Saladhine Parnasse!!! #KSW58 pic.twitter.com/cOpPUvOOjd — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 30, 2021

Szymon Kolecki claimed a unanimous decision victory over Martin Zawada in their light heavyweight clash in the co-main event. However, one of the undercard’s main talking points was the postfight-brawl between Shamil Musaev and Uroš Jurišič.

The Russian handed Jurišič the first loss of his career, with the judges awarding him a unanimous decision. All three scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Musaev, but after the contest, bad blood between the pair continued, with Musaev body slamming Jurišič to the ground. The incident is set to be reviewed by KSW’s officials.

The final takedown. Both fighters sliding away from the pack to meet in the free area.#KSW58 pic.twitter.com/8MDxxQmaNl — Dusty Andrews (@Fight_Expert) January 30, 2021

Full Results:

Featherweight Title: Daniel Torres def. Salahdine Parnasse via KO (bicep strike), Round 1, 1:47.

Daniel Torres def. Salahdine Parnasse via KO (bicep strike), Round 1, 1:47. Light Heavyweight: Szymon Kolecki def. Martin Zawada via Unanimous Decision

Szymon Kolecki def. Martin Zawada via Unanimous Decision Welterweight: Michal Michalski def. Aleksandar Rakas via TKO (elbows), Round 1, 4:35.

Michal Michalski def. Aleksandar Rakas via TKO (elbows), Round 1, 4:35. Welterweight: Shamil Musaev def. Uroš Jurišič via Unanimous Decision

Shamil Musaev def. Uroš Jurišič via Unanimous Decision Heavyweight: Michal Andryszak def. Guto Inocente via Submission (arm-triangle), round 2, 4:07.

Michal Andryszak def. Guto Inocente via Submission (arm-triangle), round 2, 4:07. Bantamweight: Pawel Politylo def. David Martinik via Unanimous Decision

Pawel Politylo def. David Martinik via Unanimous Decision Catchweight 150lb/68kg: Robert Ruchała def. Daniel Bazant via Submission (armbar), Round 3, 3:37.

Robert Ruchała def. Daniel Bazant via Submission (armbar), Round 3, 3:37. Lightweight: Francisco Barrio def. Bartłomiej Kopera via Unanimous Decision