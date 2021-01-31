KSW 58 went down today in Lodz, Poland. The event marked the promotion’s first show of 2021. Headlining the card was a featherweight title bout with France’s Salahdine Parnasse defending his strap against Brazil’s Daniel Torres.
The undefeated Parnasse came into the bout as bookies’ favorite, but Torres needed less than two minutes to overturn the odds and send Parnasse crashing to the canvas with a right hook.
While not picture-perfect, the shot saw the 26-year-old land on the side of Parnasse’s head, and the Frenchman looked instantly dazed and out of the contest. Torres is now 4-1 under the KSW banner and is riding a three-fight winning streak.
Szymon Kolecki claimed a unanimous decision victory over Martin Zawada in their light heavyweight clash in the co-main event. However, one of the undercard’s main talking points was the postfight-brawl between Shamil Musaev and Uroš Jurišič.
The Russian handed Jurišič the first loss of his career, with the judges awarding him a unanimous decision. All three scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Musaev, but after the contest, bad blood between the pair continued, with Musaev body slamming Jurišič to the ground. The incident is set to be reviewed by KSW’s officials.
Full Results:
- Featherweight Title: Daniel Torres def. Salahdine Parnasse via KO (bicep strike), Round 1, 1:47.
- Light Heavyweight: Szymon Kolecki def. Martin Zawada via Unanimous Decision
- Welterweight: Michal Michalski def. Aleksandar Rakas via TKO (elbows), Round 1, 4:35.
- Welterweight: Shamil Musaev def. Uroš Jurišič via Unanimous Decision
- Heavyweight: Michal Andryszak def. Guto Inocente via Submission (arm-triangle), round 2, 4:07.
- Bantamweight: Pawel Politylo def. David Martinik via Unanimous Decision
- Catchweight 150lb/68kg: Robert Ruchała def. Daniel Bazant via Submission (armbar), Round 3, 3:37.
- Lightweight: Francisco Barrio def. Bartłomiej Kopera via Unanimous Decision