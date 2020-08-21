Roman Dik did not have the best couple of seconds in his ACA 109 fight against Levan Makashvili.

Taunting your opponent in MMA fights is something fans are used to seeing. It brings them to their feet and shows the one fighter is ready to brawl. Yet, at ACA 109, the exact opposite thing happened as Dik was taunting his opponent and literally seconds later got knocked out.

ACA posted the video on Twitter.

“Wow, Brian, you’ve got to be careful what you wish for!” one cageside commentator said to the other.

Roman Dik is 24-years-old and entered the fight with a record of 7-3. The Pole has been competing in promotions all across Europe. This was his first time competing in ACA. He doesn’t have any notable wins. This was his biggest fight to date as he was taking on a UFC veteran.

Levan Makashviili, fought in the UFC from 2015 to 2016 going 1-1-1 with his lone win coming by split decision over Mark Eddiva in his debut. He then dropped a split decision to Hacran Diaz and in his final UFC fight, fought to a majority draw against Damon Jackson.

The 31-year-old is an experienced fighter and landed a perfect combination seconds after Dik taunted him to make this viral clip. The win also got him back into the win column.

