Video: Erick Silva Survives Rally To Capture Crazy Win At LFA 45

Longtime UFC veteran Erick Silva made his return to the cage in a big way.

At Friday night’s (July 20, 2018) LFA 45 event in Cabazon, California at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, Silva snapped a two fight losing streak when he picked up a spectacular win in his fight against Bellator veteran Nick Barnes in the main event of this show that aired on AXS TV as he was able to pull a highlight-reel come-from-behind win.

In the fight, which was quite epic, Silva was dropped early in the fight by a short left hook but then came back with a nasty armbar from the bottom at 4:43 of the opening round. This fight marked his first outside of the Octagon under the UFC banner since 2010.

Silva’s performance in his LFA debut capped off seven finishes in seven fights on the LFA 45 broadcast as the night started quickly with two first-round finishes including this highlight-reel head-kick KO by Kailan Hill.

Also, another fun fact, UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega, who has a past of fighting in the LFA, was in attendance for this event where he was interviewed about his canceled title fight at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event earlier this month against featherweight champion Max Holloway.

You can read the full LFA 45 results here:

Erick Silva def. Nick Barnes via submission (armbar) at 4:43 of R1
Ryan Lilley def. Jordan Winski via KO (punches) at 2:37 of R1
Moses Murrietta def. Casey Ryan TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of R2
Blake Troop def. James Cannon via TKO (punches) at 1:24 of R1
Vince Cachero def. Carlos Puente Jr. via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of R2
Taylor Johnson def. Luc Bondole via TKO (punches) at 1:36 of R1
Kailan Hill def. Alex Thompson via KO (head kick) at 1:18 of R1

