Video: Erick Silva Survives Rally To Capture Crazy Win At LFA 45

Longtime UFC veteran Erick Silva made his return to the cage in a big way.

At Friday night’s (July 20, 2018) LFA 45 event in Cabazon, California at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, Silva snapped a two fight losing streak when he picked up a spectacular win in his fight against Bellator veteran Nick Barnes in the main event of this show that aired on AXS TV as he was able to pull a highlight-reel come-from-behind win.

In the fight, which was quite epic, Silva was dropped early in the fight by a short left hook but then came back with a nasty armbar from the bottom at 4:43 of the opening round. This fight marked his first outside of the Octagon under the UFC banner since 2010.

.@ErickSilvaMMA with a slick armbar in the main event! That's all from #LFA45, but we are back next Friday with the Welterweight title on the line at #LFA46! @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/730ROr1pze — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) July 21, 2018

Silva’s performance in his LFA debut capped off seven finishes in seven fights on the LFA 45 broadcast as the night started quickly with two first-round finishes including this highlight-reel head-kick KO by Kailan Hill.

Also, another fun fact, UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega, who has a past of fighting in the LFA, was in attendance for this event where he was interviewed about his canceled title fight at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event earlier this month against featherweight champion Max Holloway.

You can read the full LFA 45 results here:

Erick Silva def. Nick Barnes via submission (armbar) at 4:43 of R1

Ryan Lilley def. Jordan Winski via KO (punches) at 2:37 of R1

Moses Murrietta def. Casey Ryan TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of R2

Blake Troop def. James Cannon via TKO (punches) at 1:24 of R1

Vince Cachero def. Carlos Puente Jr. via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of R2

Taylor Johnson def. Luc Bondole via TKO (punches) at 1:36 of R1

Kailan Hill def. Alex Thompson via KO (head kick) at 1:18 of R1