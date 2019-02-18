Video: Dana White & Nate Diaz Have Awkward Interaction

Dana White & Nate Diaz had an interesting interaction while backstage at the UFC on ESPN 1 event on Sunday night. The relationship that White has with the Diaz brothers (Nate and Nick) has always been rocky.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Nate was supposed to make his return at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event where he was scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout. It’s been well documented that there has been a lot of drama with making this fight happen. Later Diaz pulled out of the fight.

The fallout started when Diaz and Poirier claimed on social media that they would be fighting for a newly created 165-pound title at UFC 230. However, White stated that’s not the case.

The UFC’s official Twitter account released this video of White and Diaz have a brief moment.

It all started when Megan Olivi tried to get a little something from Diaz there when she asked, “Nate, are we gonna see you soon, or what?” This led to Diaz replying, “Yeah, we’re coming.” White made it clear that Diaz won’t return to the Octagon soon.



