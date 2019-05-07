Video: Ben Askren Trying To Be Nice Is Beyond Hilarious

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight “Funky” Ben Askren is known for being just as brutal outside of the cage as inside. Wait until you get a load of him trying to be nice.

If you like quick-witted humor, Askren might just be the best social media follow in the entire sport of mixed martial arts. Yes, Askren has a sharp tongue and he holds no punches (on social media) but did you know he has a softer, nicer side too?

Well, sort of, anyway. The 19-0 welterweight sat down with ESPN MMA for a brief 58-second video on Twitter. The catch, Askren had to “play nice” by only offering a compliment for each name brought up.

As you can see, it almost pained him to do so, and the results were hilarious. Check it out here:

Askren will make his second walk to the Octagon at UFC 239 in July during International Fight Week. He will face Jorge Masvidal in what has become one of MMA’s most awaited grudge matches.