4 in a Row! Valter Walker Adds Another Heel Hook Submission to His Resume – UFC 321 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland - UFC 321 Highlights

Valter Walker did it again at UFC 321!

After eating a couple of stiff shots from Sutherland, Walker shot in for a takedown, pinning his opponent against the fence. From there, it was just a matter of time.

Moments later, Walker saw an opportunity to attack Sutherland’s right leg, locking in a heel hook and forcing Sutherland to tap in almost immediately.

It was Walker’s fourth straight finish via heel hook, all of them coming in the opening round, and improving his overall mixed martial arts record to 15-1.

Official Result: Valter Walker def. Louie Sutherland via submission (heel hook) at 1:24 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland at uFC 321:

