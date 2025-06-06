In a recent video with Helen Yee, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko took shots down the range and discussed some of her past wild training injuries in Brazil, where she trained near the Amazon rainforest. The women’s MMA great said the following:

“We spent a lot of time in the Amazon jungle—jaguars, piranhas, crocodiles. You have to be prepared and have something reliable to protect yourself. Once, I leaned on a tree full of spines—one went under my nail. That’s when you realize where you are. Every step could be dangerous.”

The Kyrgyz native has had a remarkable combat sports career, transitioning from Muay Thai and Kickboxing to become one of the best in women’s mixed martial arts. That and with high-level martial artists often not being the most normal of people, they’re bound to have wild stories, such as Valentina’s wild tale of training in Brazil.

Valentina Shevchenko’s wild ride in fighting is what her life is all about

The women’s MMA great, Valentina Shevchenko, is a reflection of the intense and exciting nature of a fighter’s life and a lifelong martial artist. Her life has taken her to multiple countries and earned her world titles in three combat sports. That, and with the female fighter being 37, we only have so much time before we have to say goodbye to even the best female fighters who have ever done it.