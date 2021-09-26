The co-main event of UFC 266 saw Valentina Shevchenko put the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship on the line against Lauren Murphy.

Round 1: Shevchenko got things started with some kicks to the body and lead leg. Murphy caught a kick but ate a right hand for her efforts. Swelling formed over the left eye of Murphy. “Bullet” landed some hard kicks before taking Murphy down and maintaining top control to end the opening frame.

Round 2: Murphy was able to get Shevchenko’s back against the fence. She couldn’t finish the single leg takedown and the two separated. The challenger went for a superman punch but was met with a counter right hand. Shevchenko got the body lock and scored another takedown. The champion maintained top control until the end of the round.

Round 3: Shevchenko stuck to the status quo in round three with combinations. Murphy couldn’t find a way inside and was hesitant while getting picked apart on the outside. She grabbed a hold of Murphy to end the round.

Round 4: A check right hook had Murphy in all kinds of trouble. Shevchenko unloaded with punches before taking her down. She landed some ground-and-pound. She postured up and landed some vicious strikes for the TKO finish.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Valentina Shevchenko def. Lauren Murphy via TKO – R4, 4:00