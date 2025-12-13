Vadim Nemkov Chokes Out Renan Ferreira with Opening Round Arm Triangle – PFL Lyon Highlights

Vadim Nemkov added another big finish to his resume in the PFL Lyon headliner, submitting Renan Ferreira in the opening round.

Nemkov immediately looked to establish his dominance on the mat, and he did exactly that, taking Ferreira down to the mat in the opening minute. After softening up Ferreira with some ground and pound, Nemkov looked to lock in an arm bar.

Ferreira defended the hold and briefly took top control, but Nemkov quickly scrambled, retaking the dominant position and cinching in an arm triangle. Moving into full mount with the choke locked in, Ferreira had no choice but to tap out in the opening round.

Official Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Renan Ferreira via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:00 of Round 1 to win the PFL heavyweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Vadim Nemkov vs. Renan Ferreira at PFL Lyon: