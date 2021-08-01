Uriah Hall plans to come back stronger.

Hall suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Sean Strickland in their UFC Vegas 33 middleweight headliner last night. Hall — who was battered and bloodied by the end of the 25 minutes — saw his four-fight winning streak snapped as a result.

While the setback hurts, especially as it came on his 37th birthday, Hall isn’t letting it affect him too much as he released a statement on Sunday.

“Tough one last night. Congratulations to @strickland_mma. I was prepared he was just the better man last night. This one hurts, but I’ll be back. Thank you for all the messages and love. It means more then you know. Oss”

Hall didn’t provide any further details as he didn’t have a post-fight interview nor did he appear at the post-fight press conference. Prior to the defeat, Hall racked up wins over Bevon Lewis, Antonio Carlos Junior, Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.

What do you think is next for “Primetime”?