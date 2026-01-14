UFC’s 2026 Strategy: More Violence – They Are Done With Boring Fighters

The UFC is entering 2026 with a clear message: entertainment matters. According to broadcaster and analyst Laura Sanko, the trend of cutting fighters who fail to deliver action-packed performances will continue this year, with the promotion placing greater emphasis on finishes and aggressive fighting styles.

UFC Done With Boring Fights: Laura Sanko on What’s Coming in 2026

“I believe the trend will persist in favor of violence,” Sanko said. “There is a lot of discussion now about rewarding aggressive fighters, celebrating finishes, and fighters aiming for those decisive outcomes. There’s a palpable sense that with this new broadcasting partnership, we need to demonstrate to viewers what true fighting entails.”

The timing is significant. The UFC debuts on Paramount+ on January 24, 2026, with UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title. The seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement eliminates the pay-per-view model, making all 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights available to Paramount+ subscribers at no extra cost.

UFC to Cut Fighters Who Fail to Deliver Action in 2026

Recent roster decisions reflect this philosophy. In December 2025, the UFC parted ways with welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov despite his undefeated 6-0-1 record. Fakhretdinov had just scored a 54-second knockout over Andreas Gustafsson, but the promotion chose not to re-sign him after his contract expired.

Heavyweight Martin Buday experienced a similar fate. Despite a 7-1 UFC record and a No. 12 ranking, Buday was released in July 2025 following a unanimous decision victory over Marcus Buchecha. Buday acknowledged his fights lacked the finishes the UFC wanted. “My fights may not be visually appealing to fans,” he admitted. “However, I do everything necessary to ensure victory.”

The UFC also cut ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February 2025 after a lackluster decision loss to Sergei Pavlovich, with UFC President Dana White calling the fight “horrible.” These moves signal the promotion’s willingness to release even ranked fighters who fail to deliver excitement.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has publicly echoed this sentiment, offering advice to fighters from Russia and other non-English-speaking regions. “Rinat is a talented fighter with impressive skills,” Makhachev said. “However, the UFC requires athletes who can generate revenue, and Rinat tends to focus solely on winning.”

“I advise my gym mates that the UFC isn’t in need of fighters who simply win and remain silent,” Makhachev explained. “It’s crucial to learn English, understand how to market yourself, and be engaging to the audience. The American public is enthusiastic about wrestling and WWE.”

This approach is not new for the UFC. In 2013, former fighter Kenny Florian revealed that the promotion intended to move away from fighters known for unexciting bouts. Jon Fitch, despite a 14-3-1 record with the organization, was notably released that year. At the time, White explained that Fitch’s style and salary no longer fit the UFC’s direction, sending a message that winning alone was insufficient if fights failed to entertain.

Sanko believes the Paramount deal will amplify this focus. “We’re going to attract a new audience,” she said. “What captivated fans in the beginning was the mix of storylines and the actual performances of the fighters. The athletes who rise to stardom will be those who deliver those spectacular finishes.”

With UFC 324 set to kick off the Paramount era in just days, the promotion faces pressure to deliver the kind of action that will convert new subscribers into longtime fans. The main event features Gaethje, known for his aggressive style and willingness to engage in wars, against Pimblett, a charismatic fighter on a seven-fight win streak. The co-main event sees bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defend her title against returning legend Amanda Nunes.