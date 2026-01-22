Why was Former UFC star Jairzinho Rozenstruik Arrested?

Former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik was arrested January 19 in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery. The 37-year-old fighter, known as “Bigi Boy,” remains in custody at Broward County Main Jail with an immigration hold, according to arrest records and police reports.

Pembroke Pines Police Department responded to a domestic incident involving Rozenstruik and a woman he shares two children with, according to the arrest report. The incident began while the couple drove from their storage unit. The woman told police she ignored Rozenstruik during an argument, prompting him to slap her hand and cause her cellphone to fall. When she continued ignoring him, he allegedly slapped her hand again.

Why was Jairzinho Rozenstruik arrested?

The woman attempted to exit the vehicle at a Bank of America location, but Rozenstruik grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving, the report states. After continuing to argue, Rozenstruik allegedly tried to kiss her. When she declined and called him a “nasty beast,” he bit her right bicep against her will. The couple then drove to Club Fit Plaza, where Rozenstruik again prevented her from exiting the vehicle.

Police observed visible injuries including a bite mark on her right bicep, redness on both forearms, and a red scratch/bruise under her right eye. The woman admitted punching Rozenstruik multiple times with a closed fist, stating she acted in self-defense to break his grip and exit the vehicle.

Rozenstruik provided a written statement to police, though the text was redacted from public records. He claimed the woman had punched him multiple times. He later told officers she pushed him lightly with one arm and that he did not touch her. Police described Rozenstruik as uncooperative during contact, stating he advised them they had “figured it out” and did not need law enforcement.

Based on the injuries, witness statements, and totality of circumstances, officers established probable cause that Rozenstruik was the primary aggressor. He was charged with third-degree felony false imprisonment, carrying a $2,500 bond, and first-degree misdemeanor battery in a domestic violence case, with a $1,000 bond.

Authorities placed Rozenstruik on a 48-hour immigration hold January 20, a standard procedure for non-citizens that requires coordination with immigration authorities before release, even if bond is posted. Broward County Jail records list him as a Suriname national.

The arrest marks a turbulent period for the former UFC contender. Rozenstruik compiled a 9-6 record during his UFC tenure from 2019 to February 2025, headlining six Fight Night cards and earning three post-fight bonuses. He scored notable knockout victories over Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski before the promotion released him following a loss to Sergei Pavlovich.

After his UFC departure, Rozenstruik signed with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship, winning both fights in 2025 and capturing the inaugural heavyweight title. The arrest occurred just days after he appeared in social media content with rapper Kodak Black at his Florida barbecue restaurant.

Initial reports from Rozenstruik’s partner suggested the arrest stemmed from a neighbor dispute requiring police intervention, with bail already paid. However, detailed police reports obtained by MMA Junkie and Local 10 News confirm the charges relate to a domestic violence incident, not a neighborhood dispute. The case remains pending as Rozenstruik awaits resolution of the immigration hold and legal proceedings.