Is the UFC White House Event a Bad Idea? Former UFC Champ Question Donald Trump’s Plans

Former UFC world champion Kamaru Usman has questioned the promotion’s planned White House event.

This summer, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is reportedly planning on putting on an event at the White House. It looks set to be one of the UFC’s most talked-about shows of all time, with US president Donald Trump suggesting that there will be many championship fights that take place on the card.

With around five months left to go until the planned showcase, questions have already begun regarding what the event will actually look like. Will there be a specially-built arena? Will UFC boss Dana White dare to put on an event outside? Nobody really knows the specifics, but we imagine that we will come to learn more in time.

In a recent episode of his podcast alongside Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman gave his thoughts on UFC White House.

Kamaru Usman’s view on UFC White House

“But moving on, Henry. We’re still talking about this thing. They’re still speaking of this White House card. There’s still a lot of stuff swirling around about it. But the more you think about it, Henry, does this even sound like a good idea? Like, Henry, first and foremost, [expletive] you’re right. It doesn’t like, it seems like it’s too much. Way too much.

“I’m like, dude, just keep fighting. Like, bro, like first, this is why like when they were asking me, Kamaru, yeah, do you want to fight at the White House? I’m like, no, not really, but I want to go there. Like, I want to be in attendance. Like, I want to be [expletive] hanging out, bro. I ain’t trying to [expletive] right, you know, be the entertainer there. You know what I’m saying? Trying to be entertained.”

“First and foremost, they’re saying that it won’t even be open to the public. So right there, it’s kind of there’s an asterisk by it. But then they’re talking this six, seven title fights. First and foremost, Henry, pardon my French, but who the [expletive] wants to watch seven title fights back to back to five‑round title fights back to back to back? What if the four or the five or the six in a row are boring?”