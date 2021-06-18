Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 29 which takes place at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. The event will be headlined by a featherweight match-up between ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Dan Ige.

MAIN CARD

Chan Sung Jung (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Aleksei Oleinik (228) vs. Serghei Spivac (242)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Matt Brown (170.5) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

PRELIMS

Aleksa Camur (204.5) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Kanako Murata (114.5)

Matthew Semelsberger (170) vs. Khaos Williams (169)

Roque Martinez (249) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

Ricky Glenn (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (154.5)

Casey O’Neill (125.5) vs. Lara Procopio (126)

What UFC Vegas 29 fight are you most looking forward to watching?