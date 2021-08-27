Check out the UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results ahead of tomorrow’s fight card which will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze.

MAIN CARD

Edson Barboza (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5)

Bryan Battle (185.5) vs. Gilbert Urbina (186)

Brady Hiestand (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (135)

Kevin Lee (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Michael Gillmore (184) vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Makhmud Muradov (184.5)



PRELIMS

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (185.5)

Sam Alvey (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Dustin Jacoby (203.5) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5)

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Mana Martinez (140) – Martinez missed weight by 4lbs

What UFC Vegas 35 fight are you most looking forward to watching?