The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 25 took place this morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which will air on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+.

Including those weighing in are the Light Heavyweight main eventers #3 Dominick Reyes (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and #5 Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC).

The full UFC Vegas 25 weigh-in results include:

Main Card

Dominick Reyes (205.5) vs. #5 Jiri Prochazka (204)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205)

Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Merab Dvalishvili (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (125)

Prelims

Randa Markos (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)



Gabriel Benitez (150.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)



T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)



Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)



K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185.5)



Felipe Colares (145.5) vs. Luke Sanders (145.5)

What’s your favorite matchup on this card? Who wins the main event?