UFC Uruguay Highlights: Veronica Macedo Armbars Polyana Viana

The first fight of the night for UFC Uruguay is in the books, and it ended with a stunning submission.

Veronica Macedo met Polyana Viana at flyweight, and the fight almost immediately got taken to the canvas. Macedo, shockingly, was able to lock in an armbar on Viana, a former jiu-jitsu world champion.

The armbar was so deep that Viana had no choice but to tap out. Macedo has now picked up her first victory under the UFC banner after losing her first three fights with the promotion.

Check out the finish here:

