UFC Stockholm Prelims Draw Average Viewership Numbers

The UFC Stockholm prelims are done, and what an entertaining card it was.

The six-bout preliminary card featured four finishes – one submission and three knockouts. Viewership numbers for the prelims are in. The preliminary card aired on ESPN 2 at 10 a.m. ET and did 257,000 viewers. These are pretty average numbers for the early morning preliminary cards.

The previous two early Saturday broadcasts of prelims on ESPN 2 did 271,000 viewers on February 23 at 11 a.m. ET, while the April 20 event did 232,000 viewers with a 10 a.m. ET start.

These aren’t bad numbers for the UFC or ESPN, as the show didn’t feature any major stars that should have moved more numbers. The prelims featured Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko in a welterweight bout. They were promotional newcomers as the two fighters had never fought previously in UFC.

Also on the card, Lina Lansberg defeated Tonya Evinger in a women’s featherweight bout. The two fighters did get some spotlight rub when they lost to former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Cyborg beat Evinger on July 29, 2017, to become the first UFC women’s featherweight champion. On the flip side, Lansberg lost to Cyborg in September 2016 in her UFC debut.

Fight fans won’t have to wait long for more UFC action. The UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The preliminary card air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Headlining the prelims is Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff in a women’s strawweight bout.