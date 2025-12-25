UFC Stars Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira and Others, Wish Fans a Merry Christmas
On social media, the UFC and several of its fighters have sent out Christmas wishes to their fans worldwide, spreading holiday cheer and gratitude.
The promotion departed from ESPN on December 13, after the last fight night. Due to the company’s six-week hiatus, fans are currently going berserk.
The next numbered event headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett is on January 24, 2026, when the promotion makes its debut on Paramount+.
Before the break, the promotion had announced other numbered cards and fight nights. This year will also be one of the biggest years for the company, as it’s set to host the UFC White House 2026 card on June 14.
Check out all upcoming events below:
UFC fighters and the promotion send Christmas wishes to fans
Conor McGregor posted on X, wishing fans:
“The born day of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is upon us! Merry Christmas everyone! 🙏❤️🇮🇪”
As a Christmas present to fans, the promotion unveiled the poster for its second numbered event of 2026:
“A Christmas present for our fans Down Under! The #UFC325 Poster just dropped – we’ll see you in Sydney 🦘👊 [ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ]”
Georges St-Pierre posted:
“Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🎅”
Michael Bisping wrote:
“Merry Christmas Eve. Sober but still tripped over the dog.”
Paulo Costa posted on X:
“Merry Christmas 🙏”
Charles Oliveira wrote:
“Feliz Natal Merry Christmas 🎄🎅”
Jiří Procházka also chimed in:
“Merry Christmas 🙏 #gratefull #blessed #LETSGOFORTHAT”
UFC Europe Page on X posted:
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🎅 🎄 We wish all our fans around the world a Happy Holidays!”
The promotions official page on Instagram also posted a hilarious video of Daniel Cormier singing the Christmas carol Silent Night.
Check it out below: