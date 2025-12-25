UFC Stars Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira and Others, Wish Fans a Merry Christmas

On social media, the UFC and several of its fighters have sent out Christmas wishes to their fans worldwide, spreading holiday cheer and gratitude.

The promotion departed from ESPN on December 13, after the last fight night. Due to the company’s six-week hiatus, fans are currently going berserk.

The next numbered event headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett is on January 24, 2026, when the promotion makes its debut on Paramount+.

💥🙌 We are exactly one month away from UFC 324, the first event of the 2026 Paramount era. pic.twitter.com/hcrGoApCtl — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 25, 2025

Before the break, the promotion had announced other numbered cards and fight nights. This year will also be one of the biggest years for the company, as it’s set to host the UFC White House 2026 card on June 14.

Check out all upcoming events below:

UFC fighters and the promotion send Christmas wishes to fans

Conor McGregor posted on X, wishing fans:

“The born day of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is upon us! Merry Christmas everyone! 🙏❤️🇮🇪”

The born day of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is upon us!



Merry Christmas everyone! 🙏❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/iDdiuBdgFm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 24, 2025

As a Christmas present to fans, the promotion unveiled the poster for its second numbered event of 2026:

“A Christmas present for our fans Down Under! The #UFC325 Poster just dropped – we’ll see you in Sydney 🦘👊 [ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ]”

A Christmas present for our fans Down Under!



The #UFC325 Poster just dropped – we'll see you in Sydney 🦘👊



[ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1hUp5CXcCp — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2025

Georges St-Pierre posted:

“Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🎅”

Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/abEmp5o83O — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) December 25, 2025

Michael Bisping wrote:

“Merry Christmas Eve. Sober but still tripped over the dog.”

Merry Christmas Eve. Sober but still tripped over the dog. pic.twitter.com/UQkUXC2xS8 — michael (@bisping) December 25, 2025

Paulo Costa posted on X:

“Merry Christmas 🙏”

Charles Oliveira wrote:

“Feliz Natal Merry Christmas 🎄🎅”

Feliz Natal



Merry Christmas



🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/5ypqDTTx8I — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 24, 2025

Jiří Procházka also chimed in:

“Merry Christmas 🙏 #gratefull #blessed #LETSGOFORTHAT”

UFC Europe Page on X posted:

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🎅 🎄 We wish all our fans around the world a Happy Holidays!”

It's the most wonderful time of the year 🎅 🎄



We wish all our fans around the world a Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/Wm5Nspo0qd — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 25, 2025

The promotions official page on Instagram also posted a hilarious video of Daniel Cormier singing the Christmas carol Silent Night.

Check it out below: