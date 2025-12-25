Sean O’Malley Breaks Down Why UFC White House Event Could Be Missing Big Names

Sean O’Malley recently discussed why the UFC White House 2026 card could lack some of the biggest stars.

Dana White has reaffirmed that the promotion will start working on this card in February. Hence, fans can expect to learn who will be fighting on June 14, 2026, in the next 2-3 months. As per reports, there could be several (8-9) title bouts on this card.

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor wants to make his return at the UFC White House event and is back in the gym and in the testing pool. He is expected to lock horns with Michael Chandler. However, McGregor has repeatedly hinted at a comeback but hasn’t returned to fight, so his vow remains uncertain.

On the other hand, Jon Jones, who came out of retirement and wanted to fight on June 14, has been denied by White.

Recently, Alex Pereira also posted a cryptic message hinting that he won’t be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Islam Makhachev wanted to fight on this card, but Khabib Nurmagomedov does not desire the former to be on it, as ‘The Eagle’ thinks there will be too many distractions. Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has an eye injury, and his return timeline is uncertain.

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is going through a divorce, and his return can be delayed beyond the first quarter of 2026.

Most of the big stars are either out, injured, or uninterested. This will make it difficult for the UFC to figure out how to make this card the best and biggest to date.

Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the lack of superstars on the UFC White House 2026 card

Recently, Sean O’Malley and his coach discussed the UFC White House Card. According to O’Malley, the majority of the UFC’s well-known figures are either uninterested, out, or injured. On Welch’s podcast, he said:

“The White House card has to be fu**ing massive. Conor, we don’t know, Jon Jones doesn’t sound like it’s gonna be him, ain’t gonna be Ilia, ain’t gonna be Pereira.”

Tim Welch added:

“Dana says they start the matchmaking in February to find out. Again, on that card, if there is not going to be really a crowd, it’s just gonna be elite people; they are going to want people who show up. The buildup to this card is going to be fu**ing huge.”

Check out Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch’s comments below:

Sean O’Malley thinks the UFC needs him on June 14, and ‘Suga’ has already called out current and two-time 135-pound UFC kingpin Petr Yan for a rematch when the promotion heads to the South Lawn of the White House.