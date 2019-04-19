UFC St. Petersburg Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

UFC Fight Night 149 takes place in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 20, and all the fighters have made the weight.

The main event is a heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Alistair Overeem and submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik.

Overeem weighed in at 245 pounds while Oleinik, a short-notice replacement for Alexander Volkov, weighed in lighter at 237 pounds to make the main event official.

Our #UFCStPetersburg main event is official!



🇳🇱 @AlistairOvereem – 245lb

🇷🇺 @OleynikUFC – 237lb



Watch all the face offs at 16:00 BST today on https://t.co/TeG2JAEw9o pic.twitter.com/7qvFpPOEsu — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 19, 2019

Islam Makachev and Arman Tsarukyan both weighed in at 155 pounds to make their co-main event lightweight bout official as well.

As noted by @MMAFormGuide, though, two fighters weighed in significantly later than their opponents in Alex Da Silva and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

All make weight for #UFCStPetersburg but 2 weigh-in significantly later than their opponents. Short notice Alex Da Silva, nearly 2 hours after his opponent pic.twitter.com/QRZfdL2vNc — MMA Form Guide (@MMAFormGuide) April 19, 2019

However, better late than never as everyone is on weight for the UFC’s debut St. Petersburg show.

The official faceoffs take place later today at 11am EST and can be watched on Facebook.