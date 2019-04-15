UFC St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleinik Full Fight Card

Alistair Overeem will meet Alexey Oleinik in a heavyweight battle to headline UFC on ESPN+ 7 this weekend at Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

An event in that part of the world equals a fight morning for us here in the United States. The early prelims will kick off at 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m PST in the morning. The main card will begin at 1 p.m EST/10 a.m. PST.

Overeem has been scheduled to headline this card for some time, however, his opponent has changed. Alexander Volkov was removed from the card due to a doping violation. In steps in the strangulation specialist Aleksei Oleinik. The co-main event could see a serious contender emerge at 155 pounds when Islam Makhachev meets Arman Tsarukyan.

Here is a complete look at the UFC on ESPN+ 7 card, which will air completely on the streaming service.

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 p.m EST):

Main Event:Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Co-Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Prelims (ESPN+, 10 a.m EST):

Movsar Evloev vs. Muin Gafurov

Sultan Aliev vs. Keita Nakamura

Teemu Packalen vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Marcin Tybura

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rafael Fiziev vs. Magomed Mustafaev