UFC Rochester Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) UFC Rochester goes down from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.
In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returns. He takes on ex-interim 155-pound title challenger Kevin Lee. Also, Ian Heinisch and Antonio Carlos Junior will collide in middleweight action for the co-main event.
Also, the trilogy bout between lightweights Nik Lentz and Charles Oliveira will finally take place. Check out the UFC Rochester full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)
- Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee
- Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer
- Welterweight: Derrick Krantz vs. Vicente Luque
- Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira
- Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos
Preliminary Card (5 P.M. ET)
- Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd
- Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Charles Jourdain
- Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts
- Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano
- Light heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman
- Middleweight: Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa
