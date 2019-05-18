UFC Rochester Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) UFC Rochester goes down from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returns. He takes on ex-interim 155-pound title challenger Kevin Lee. Also, Ian Heinisch and Antonio Carlos Junior will collide in middleweight action for the co-main event.

Also, the trilogy bout between lightweights Nik Lentz and Charles Oliveira will finally take place. Check out the UFC Rochester full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer Welterweight: Derrick Krantz vs. Vicente Luque

Derrick Krantz vs. Vicente Luque Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos

Preliminary Card (5 P.M. ET)