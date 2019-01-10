UFC Prospect Offers Details On How To Beat Jon Jones

UFC prospect offers his thoughts on how someone can beat UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones inside of the Octagon. That prospect is Dominick Reyes, who has had his sights on fighting the champ since getting into the MMA game. Thus, he hopes that Jones is still holding the title when it comes time for him to challenge for the title.

Before Reyes can do that, he must get past his next challenge, which won’t be easy. The unbeaten light heavyweight contender is set to fight former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at UFC on ESPN+ 5

Reyes made it known in a recent interview that he thinks he’ll be at the forefront of the title discussion should he win his upcoming fight.

“I would love to be the guy to dethrone Jones,” Reyes told MMAjunkie Radio. “It matters. That’s been the plan all along. I’ve kind of always wanted to fight Jones. I started fighting in 2012 and look at that – Jones was the guy then. So I’ve kind of been training for him the entire time.”

UFC On ESPN + 5 (also known as UFC Fight Night 1) is set to take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The main card will air on ESPN +. The preliminary card will air ESPN + and the early prelims.

Style

Reyes claims to know the secret behind beating Jones and won’t mind giving his insight into making this game plan happen.



“When you fight Jones you’ve got to look at this: He’s got master strategists in his corner, he always follows the game plan,” Reyes said. “You need to understand, how will you beat yourself? Then you need to adapt, just like he adapts, mid-fight. You kind of have to go, ‘F the Jon Jones lore.’ You’ve got to forget that.



“He’s just a man. Fight him. Don’t be scared of him. Those things you need to beat Jones. I’m going to beat Jones if nobody else does.”

