UFC on FOX 31 Medical Suspensions: Seven Fighters Get Possible Max Terms

UFC on FOX 31 was the last event for the MMA promotion on big FOX. However, the scars from that event will last for some time.

In total, 16 fighters will be on some sort of medical suspension as a result of their fights from UFC on FOX 31. First among them are the seven fighters who could potentially be out for up to 6 months.

Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, Sergio Pettis, Jared Gordon, Zak Cummings, Adam Milstead, and Chris De La Rocha lead the way.

The full list of medical suspensions for UFC on FOX 31 include:

Al Iaquinta: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Kevin Lee: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Edson Barboza: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand and right foot

Dan Hooker: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor

Rob Font: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Sergio Pettis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist

Jim Miller: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Drakkar Klose: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Bobby Green: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Joaquim Silva: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Jared Gordon: suspended 180 days or until cleared by MRI for right hamstring

Zak Cummings: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist

Trevor Smith: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Jordan Griffin: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Adam Milstead: suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician

Chris De La Rocha: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray