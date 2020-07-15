UFC On ESPN 13 Main Event Staff Predictions

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige will square off in the UFC on ESPN 13 main event this evening (July 15). The winner will move one step closer to a shot at 145lb champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Who will that be? Let’s find out what the LowKickMMA staff think.

Jordan Ellis: I’m backing Calving Kattar big time in this fight. I feel like he has beaten the better guys in more impressive fashion and has all it takes to be a potential title contender. Dan Ige on the other hand has struggled with recent steps up in competition and in my mind lost his last fight against Edson Barbosa. Ige is tough and game but I expect him to be outclassed and stopped tonight.

Prediction: Calvin Kattar

Ryan Galloway: The main event at this fight night between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige is a very important match in the featherweight division. The winner of this will be back into title contention while the loser will have a ways to climb. In this matchup I favour Kattar as I think he is the better striker and has extremely heavy hands. If this fight goes into the later rounds maybe Ige can take him down and find a submission but I don’t really see it lasting that long.

Prediction: Calvin Kattar

Ryan Jarrell: I am really excited for this main event featherweight matchup between Kattar and Ige. As crazy as it may sound I think both of these guys are a little overlooked in this division and because of this a win here is important to keep the momentum rolling for each fighter. Ige is extremely durable and good everywhere the fight goes. However, I don’t think that’s going to be enough when it comes to Kattar’s elite level boxing. If Calvin can keep this fight where he wants it, and I see no reason why he cannot, I envision a stoppage after wearing down Ige and taking a little time to figure his style out. I have Calvin Kattar via round 3 TKO.

Prediction: Calvin Kattar

Abhinav Kini: see Calvin Kattar beating Dan Ige. The loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov aside, he has been very impressive of late and probably has the best boxing in the entire sport. I see him getting a decision but it would be impressive if he could finish Ige.

Prediction: Calvin Kattar

