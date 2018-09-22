UFC Newcomer Andre Ewell Edges Renan Barão In Sao Paulo

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders on Saturday night (Sept. 22, 2018).

With a mix of young Brazilian fighters and a healthy dose of veterans, the five-fight main card has something for every fight fan.

Former bantamweight champ and native Brazilian Renan Barão takes on promotional newcomer Andre Ewell in a feature main card bout.

Barão has seen better days. The former champ has lost four of his last five fights and would like nothing more than to end his current two-fight skid in his home country.

“Mr. Highlight” as he is known is riding a four-fight winning streak. Ewell fights out of Califonia and comes highly regarded. He has captured titles in three other MMA promotions.

Round One

Barão comes out firing but Ewell was ready and landed a nice 1-2 of his own that stunned the former champ. Barão promptly took the fight to the ground and dominated the UFC newcomer with his BJJ for most of the round. He nearly submitted Ewell with an armbar. Round one should go to Barão.

Round Two

Ewell had success in the first round on the feet and continued to do so for most of round two. Landing some hard body punches and excellent combos on the Brazilian. Barão managed to get the fight to the ground in the last 60 seconds but it’s likely too little too late as Ewell should have the second frame.

Round Three

Ewell starts the last round with crisp 1-2’s and a straight left hand that has been landing all night on Barão. The Brazilian seems to have no answer for his standup. Barão throws some lazy leg kicks out there but almost as if to tempt Ewell to take him down. Ewell didn’t take the bait and unloads some hard punches that almost finish the former champ. Ewell should win this round and the fight.

Andre Ewell defeats Renan Barão via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)