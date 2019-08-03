UFC Newark Staff Predictions: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019) UFC Newark goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the main event of the night, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington takes on former teammate and ex-170-pound champion Robbie Lawler. Lawler is one of the most vicious knockout artists in the game. Now, he’ll take on a former training partner in Covington, who is one of the division’s best wrestlers.

As for “Chaos,” this fight will undoubtedly be a tough test for his chin. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Newark staff predictions for tonight’s big fight:

UFC Newark Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

What a great matchup. A vicious knockout artist against one of the best wrestlers the division has to offer. This is a big test for Covington’s chin, but it will also be a big test for Lawler’s takedown defense, which has proven to be great over the course of his career. Covington fights with relentless pressure, and will likely keep Lawler backed up against the cage for 25 minutes. I got Covington via decision. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

Abhinav Kini:

This fight will end in one of two ways – Colby Covington grinds his way to a unanimous decision or Robbie Lawler gets a knockout win that most fans are dying to see. Covington has a good chin though, and it’ll be interesting to see how it holds up against Lawler’s bombs. But unless he’s dropped to his head like Ben Askren was, I just see Covington’s wrestling being a huge factor which ultimately gets him the decision victory. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

Andrew Ravens:

I still find the decision of Covington taking this fight interesting. While yes, he hasn’t fought in over a year and probably could use the cash, Lawler is a dangerous fighter despite him being on a two-fight losing streak.

Obviously, Covington is the #1 contender for the title but if he takes Lawler lightly, he could find himself upset by the UFC Veteran. I don’t see that happening as Covington is in his prime while Lawler is not. Covington walks away with the unanimous decision win. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

Brady Briggs:

I was a little upset that Colby Covington hadn’t gotten a shot at the undisputed title yet, and that he has to take another fight first. However, this matchup is amazing and I can’t wait for this fight. Covington should be able to pressure Lawler and get the decision, but who knows in a Robbie Lawler fight. Lawler’s most likely at the end of his career, and it’s Covington’s time right now. Covington via decision. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

Cole Shelton:

The main event of UFC Newark is a very interesting one. Colby Covington hasn’t fought since UFC 225, while Robbie Lawler is on a two-fight losing streak. We all know Lawler has excellent takedown defense, but “Chaos” and his chain wrestling will be too much for “Ruthless” and his relentless pace will gas Lawler, and he will dominate him on the ground for either a decision win, or possibly, a late finish in the fourth or fifth round. (Prediction: Colby Covington)

What do you think about our LowKickMMA UFC Newark staff predictions?