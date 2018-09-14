UFC Moscow Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC Moscow weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 2 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will also air on UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout will headline this show while Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest will co-headline.

Rounding out this four bout card is Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight tilt and Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko in a welterweight bout. C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner of the preliminary card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Moscow on Friday. Two fighters missed weight – Jin Soo Son came in at 137 pounds for his bantamweight fight with Petr Yan while Mairbek Taisumov was 161 pounds for his lightweight fight with Desmond Green. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 2 p.m. ET)

Mark Hunt (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (256) vs. Andrei Arlovski (244)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 a.m. ET)

C.B. Dollaway (186) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (185)

Jin Soo Son (137) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Desmond Green (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (161)

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jordan Johnson (186) vs. Adam Yandiev (184)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Stefan Sekulic (170)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Terrion Ware (135)