UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Alonzo Menifield Mops Paul Craig After Failed Spinning Attack

UFC Minneapolis has not disappointed thus far. As we now kick off the main card on ESPN, Alonzo Menifield capitalized on a grave error by opponent Paul Craig.

Craig went for a spinning attack, but missed, falling down to the canvas. Menifield pounced on Craig, connecting on a vicious punch, and followed up with some deadly ground-and-pound. He picked up the first-round knockout victory to open up the show with a thunderous stoppage.

