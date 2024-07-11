UFC legend Mark Coleman back in the hospital for emergency surgery: ‘My hip is septically infected’

Mark Coleman is back in the hospital.

The UFC legend recently revealed in a post on Instagram that he would be spending some time in a Columbus, Ohio hospital to deal with a septic infection in his replacement hip.

“Back in the hospital again,” Coleman said. “My hip is septically infected. They were going to do emergency surgery today, but I’m on blood thinners, so they’re going to have to wait until Monday. So I’m going to hang out here for the weekend. All’s going to be fine.”

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons:

“It is difficult for the immune system to attack bacteria that make it to these implants. Bacteria like to stick to metal. Since the metal implant does not receive any blood flow, our immune system has a hard time identifying the bacteria, so it does not know how to respond and kill it. If bacteria gain access to the implants, they may multiply and result in a joint infection. “Despite antibiotics and preventive treatments, patients with infected joint replacements often require surgery to cure the infection” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Mark Coleman back in the hospital four months after saving his parents in Devastating house fire

In March, the 59-year-old Hall of Famer courageously ran back into his childhood home outside of Toledo after it was engulfed in flames in the middle of the night to save his parents. ‘The Hammer’ suffered smoke inhalation after running back inside the house to try and save his dog once his parents were carried to safety.

Coleman spent the next few days fighting for his life with his two daughters by his bedside.

Fortunately, he made a full recovery and has since appeared at multiple UFC events, including the promotion’s landmark UFC 300 card in Las Vegas when he wrapped the BMF belt around the waist of Max Holloway following his buzzer-beating knockout of Justin Gaethje.