UFC Hall of Famer Backs Ilia Topuria to Rule the Lightweight Division Through 2026

A UFC Hall of Famer thinks Ilia Topuria will remain the lightweight champ throughout 2026, and no one in the division right now holds the skillset to dethrone ‘El Matador.

Topuria has not been active after capturing the vacant 155-pound gold by knocking out Charles Oliveira in Round 1 of their lightweight contest at UFC 317. ‘El Matador’ is presently on a hiatus due to personal reasons and is expected to enter the octagon after the first quarter of 2026.

When Topuria returns, he will lock horns with the soon-to-be-crowned interim 155-pound champion at UFC 324. While the Georgian-Spaniard has decided to take a break from fighting, not because of an injury or illness, there have been talks about stripping him of the title or asking him to vacate it.

Michael Bisping predicts Ilia Topuria will remain champ through 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks ‘El Matador’ will remain champion throughout 2026. The Count’ also added that even though the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, has a higher chance of beating Topuria compared to the others, Topuria vs. Tsarukyan is a bout that Bisping doesn’t think will materialize anytime soon. He said:

“I don’t see anyone beating Ilia Topuria – not Paddy, not Justin. There’s Arman Tsarukyan out there, and he’s the dark horse. By the end of 2026, Topuria will still be the champ. Yeah, there’s Arman Tsarukyan out there, but I don’t think that fight will materialize just yet.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below:

Michael Bisping predicts Ilia Topuria will remain champ through 2026 with Arman Tsarukyan lurking in the shadows 🏆👀



"I don't see anyone beating Ilia Topuria – not Paddy, not Justin. There's Arman Tsarukyan out there, and he's the dark horse. By the end of 2026, Topuria will… pic.twitter.com/kjsO5Hk8vc — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 9, 2026

Although Tsarukyan has called out Topuria several times, ‘El Matador’ has zero interest in that fight and has previously stated that he would vacate the championship rather than fight the Armenian. During a previous sit-down with the Nelk Boys, Topuria said:

“They are going to give him a fight before the title shot because there is no way. I’m the world champion, I’m never going to give him a chance to fight for the title. I will be like, ‘Listen, if that’s the case, take my belt.’ I don’t do it.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below: