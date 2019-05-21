UFC Greenville Poster Officially Released

Spread the word!













The UFC Greenville poster has been officially released. Mixed martial arts’ (MMA) leading promotion will hit Greenville, South Carolina, for this show.

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will headline this event. The department that handles all of the graphics for the Las Vegas promotion went with an interesting marketing strategy as they are heavily hyping “The Korean Zombie” as it’s the main focus on the poster.

Check it out here:

UFC Greenville (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 12) is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The main card will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at and the early prelims on ESPN+.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card:

UFC Greenville Card

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Allen Crowder vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland

Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder

Markus Perez vs. Deron Winn

Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann

Anderson dos Santos vs. Andre Ewell